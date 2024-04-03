Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has refuted claims circulating in some news outlets regarding the announcement of the 2nd Pre-University Examination (2nd PUC 2024) result today, debunking them as false. The board President clarified that the evaluation process is currently underway, and a specific date and time for the declaration of the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be announced once the assessment is completed.

Addressing concerns arising from misleading information, the board urges students and parents to rely only on official updates provided on the board's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in for accurate information regarding the Karnataka 2nd PUC result date and related examination details.

It has come to light that a fake press statement purportedly issued by the board has contributed to confusion among the public. The board emphasizes the importance of avoiding unauthorized information on social media and encourages individuals to stay vigilant against such misinformation.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examination, which took place from March 1 to 23 across 1,124 centers, witnessed the participation of approximately 7 lakh students. Evaluation of answer sheets commenced on March 25, ensuring meticulous scrutiny before result publication.

While the 1st PUC examination results were announced following the February 12 to February 27 exam period, the KSEAB reassures students awaiting the 2nd PUC result that it will be accessible on karresults.nic.in upon release. Students can check their results using their registration number and selecting the respective subject combination or stream (Science/Arts/Commerce).

For accurate and timely updates on the Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024, students are advised to stay tuned to the official channels provided by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

How to check Karantaka 2nd PUC Results 2024

Visit the Karnataka result portal on karresults.nic.in. Open the PUC 2 exam result link provided on the home page. On the login page, enter your KSEAB registration number. Select your subject combination or stream from the options provided (Science/Arts/Commerce). Submit the required information. Your 2nd PUC result will be displayed on the next page.