The Karnataka 2nd PUC results for the academic year 2024 have been officially declared today, bringing excitement and anticipation to lakhs of students across the state. A total of 81.15% of total students have passed the exam The results were announced in a press conference held at 10 am, where the toppers' list of arts, science, and commerce streams was also announced. Students can access their results and check their performance online at karresults.nic.in after 11 am.

Karnataka 2nd PUC topper list 2024

How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024

To check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results for the year 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Karnataka Secondary Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) or the Karnataka PUC Board.

2. Look for the link to access the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024.

3. Enter the required details such as registration number, date of birth, and other credentials.

4. Click on the submit button to view the results.

5. The result page will display the marks obtained by the student in each subject along with the overall score.

6. Students can also download and print their result for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Pass Percentage

Breaking down the Karnataka PUC II results by stream, 2,49,927 students passed in the Science stream, while in the Arts stream, a commendable 1,28,448 students successfully cleared the examination. Similarly, 1,74,315 students achieved success in the Commerce stream.

Analyzing the pass percentage by stream, the Science stream led with an impressive 89.96% of students passing the examination. In the Arts stream, 68.36% of students successfully cleared the examination, while the Commerce stream recorded a commendable pass percentage of 80.94%.

Overall, out of the total candidates who appeared, 6,81,079 students completed the examination, with 5,52,690 students successfully passing. This resulted in an overall pass percentage of 81.15%.

Dakshina Kannada district emerged as the best-performing district once again, boasting an exceptional pass percentage of 97.33%. Following closely, Udupi and Vijayapuru recorded pass percentages of 96.8% and 94% respectively.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers' Names 2024

In terms of individual performance, Vidyalakshmi secured the top position in the Science stream with an outstanding score of 598 marks. Meanwhile, Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi, and Kavitha B V jointly secured the top positions in the Arts stream, each scoring an impressive 596 marks.

As students eagerly check their results, they are encouraged to plan their next steps wisely and seek guidance from counselors or mentors for further education or career choices. Congratulations to all the successful candidates, and best wishes for their future endeavors!