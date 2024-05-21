Advertisement

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam result 2024 is set to be declared today, May 21, 2024, at 3 PM. Students are advised to keep their registration numbers handy to swiftly access their results. The official website, karresults.nic.in, will host the release of the Karnataka board 2nd PUC exam 2 result 2024.

The supplementary examination, serving as a second chance for students who did not clear the initial 2nd PUC exam 2024, was conducted from April 29 to May 16, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams have been eagerly awaiting their results, which will determine their academic progress.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 was announced on April 10, 2024, at 10:00 AM. However, students who were unable to meet the passing criteria had to take part in the supplementary examination to improve their scores and secure their academic advancement.

Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2024 Online:

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in/. Look for the notification regarding the 2nd PUC exam result 2024. Enter your registration number in the designated field. Submit the details and proceed to download or print your Kar 2nd PUC Result 2024 for future reference.

For further updates and notifications, candidates can also visit karresults.nic.in/ or kseab.karnataka.gov.in/.