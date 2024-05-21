Advertisement

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam result 2024 has been officially declared today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can log on to the official website, karresults.nic.in to check their results.

The supplementary examinations, conducted from April 29 to May 16, 2024, provided students with a second opportunity to prove their academic mettle after the announcement of the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 on April 10, 2024. For those who were unable to meet the passing criteria in the initial examination, the supplementary exams served as a chance for redemption and advancement in their academic journey.

To check their supplementary results, students were required to enter their registration numbers on the official website. As the results flashed on screens, a wave of relief and joy swept across students who had worked tirelessly to improve their scores and secure their educational aspirations.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2024

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in/. Look for the notification regarding the 2nd PUC exam 2 result 2024. Enter your registration number in the designated field. Submit the details and proceed to download or print your Kar 2nd PUC Result 2024 for future reference.