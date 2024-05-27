Advertisement

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to kick off the registration process for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 today, May 27. Those eligible can complete the Karnataka PGCET 2024 application form on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The deadline for applications is June 17, with the fee payment window remaining open until 6 pm on June 18.

Candidates falling under the general and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 650 as the examination fee, while SC, ST, and Category 1 candidates will need to submit Rs 500.

Scheduled for July 13 and 14, KEA will administer the Karnataka PGCET 2024 for admissions to MBA, MTech, and MArch programs. Here's a breakdown of the eligibility criteria for each program:

For MBA:

Candidates need a recognized bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, and Category 1 candidates from Karnataka).

For MCA:

Candidates must hold a recognized BCA or an equivalent degree with an aggregate of 50% marks, or

Have completed BSc/BCom/BA with mathematics at Class 12 or graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per university norms) and obtained 50% marks.

For MTech, MArch, and ME:

Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination or its equivalent with 50% marks (45% for SC, ST, and Category 1 candidates).

How to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2024:

1. Visit the official PGCET website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

2. Click on the online application link for PGCET

3. Register and fill out the application form

4. Pay the examination fee and upload necessary documents

5. Save the form and take a screenshot of the confirmation page.