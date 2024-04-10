×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Karnataka PUC II Results 2024 Out, Dakshina Kannada Performs Best with 97.33% Pass Percentage

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 Out. Dakshina Kannada district performed best with 97.33 pass percentage. Check stream-wise performance, toppers list here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Details Out
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Details Out | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Karnataka Secondary Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka PUC 2 results for the academic year 2024. A staggering total of 6,98,378 students appeared for the examination across the state. Among them, approximately 3.3 lakh were boys, while around 3.6 lakh were girls, indicating a balanced gender ratio in the examination halls.  Out of the total candidates who appeared, 6,81,079 students completed the examination. Notably, 5,52,690 students have successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.15%.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 Highlights

  • Science: Out of the candidates who appeared, 2,49,927 students have passed.
  • Arts: A commendable 1,28,448 students have successfully cleared the examination in the Arts stream.
  • Commerce: Similarly, 1,74,315 students have achieved success in the Commerce stream.

Direct link to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024. 

Advertisement

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers 2024 Stream-wise

  • In the Science stream, Vidyalakshmi secured the top position with an outstanding score of 598 marks.
  • Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi, and Kavitha B V have jointly secured the top positions in the Arts stream, each scoring an impressive 596 marks.

Click here for KSEAB PUC II Topper List 2024.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: District-wise Achievement

 Once again, Dakshina Kannada has emerged as the best-performing district with an exceptional pass percentage of 97.33%. Following closely, Udupi and Vijayapuru recorded pass percentages of 96.8% and 94% respectively. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

  • Science: The Science stream boasts the highest pass percentage, with an impressive 89.96% of students passing the examination.
  • Arts: 68.36% of students in the Arts stream have cleared the examination, showcasing significant achievements.
  • Commerce: The Commerce stream has also recorded a commendable pass percentage of 80.94%.

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

a few seconds ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Justin Langer

Langer on Rohit Sharma

5 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

6 minutes ago
Border

Is Border 2 In Works?

7 minutes ago
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest

SC to Gautam Navlakha

9 minutes ago
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan

Sreeleela-Siva Groove

9 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

13 minutes ago
Nana Patole Car Accident

Nana Patole Car Accident

14 minutes ago
Vijay on GOAT set in Russia

Vijay's Viral Video

14 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa

Tamannaah Revisits Paiyaa

16 minutes ago
Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil On Aavesham

16 minutes ago
iPhone

Apple India

17 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Katchatheevu Issue

21 minutes ago
education news, students, exam

NIFT Admit Cards Out

22 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

23 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

28 minutes ago
Breathing exercises for sound sleep

Breathing Exercises

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo