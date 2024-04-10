Advertisement

The Karnataka Secondary Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka PUC 2 results for the academic year 2024. A staggering total of 6,98,378 students appeared for the examination across the state. Among them, approximately 3.3 lakh were boys, while around 3.6 lakh were girls, indicating a balanced gender ratio in the examination halls. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 6,81,079 students completed the examination. Notably, 5,52,690 students have successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.15%.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 Highlights

Science: Out of the candidates who appeared, 2,49,927 students have passed.

Arts: A commendable 1,28,448 students have successfully cleared the examination in the Arts stream.

Commerce: Similarly, 1,74,315 students have achieved success in the Commerce stream.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers 2024 Stream-wise

In the Science stream, Vidyalakshmi secured the top position with an outstanding score of 598 marks.

Medha D, Vedant Jnyanuba Navi, and Kavitha B V have jointly secured the top positions in the Arts stream, each scoring an impressive 596 marks.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: District-wise Achievement

Once again, Dakshina Kannada has emerged as the best-performing district with an exceptional pass percentage of 97.33%. Following closely, Udupi and Vijayapuru recorded pass percentages of 96.8% and 94% respectively.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

Science: The Science stream boasts the highest pass percentage, with an impressive 89.96% of students passing the examination.

Arts: 68.36% of students in the Arts stream have cleared the examination, showcasing significant achievements.

68.36% of students in the Arts stream have cleared the examination, showcasing significant achievements. Commerce: The Commerce stream has also recorded a commendable pass percentage of 80.94%.