Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Declared, 85.63% Students Pass; See How To Check Scores

Image: Pixabay
As scheduled, the Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh has announced the class 10 or SSLC results 2022. The result has been released on May 19 at 12.30 pm. Over 8 lakh candidates who took the class 10 exam, can check their results now. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Karnataka SSLC result link has also been attached below. The result can also be checked via SMS and on Digilocker. Although the result has been released, it will be uploaded on the official website at 1 pm.
The Minister tweeted, "SSLC Result Published. 85.63% of students pass. Passing rate: Girls- per cent. 90.29 Boys— per cent. 81.30. 8,53,436 students attended the examination. 7,30,881 students passed. Supplemental Exam- Jun 27, 2022."
Students can also check the SSLC exam result 2022 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number and send it to 56263. They will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.
Students must check all the details on the mark sheet including the spellings of their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to their respective school principal’s immediately. Students who got grade C or above or 35 marks and above are considered to have passed the Karnataka SSLC exams. Others will have to take the supplementary exam.