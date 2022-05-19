Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Direct Link Activated; Girls Outshine Boys, Check Details Here

SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka: The class 10 or SSLC result has been released by the Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh on May 19 at 12.30 pm. The minister through a tweet also announced the result highlights. This year, the pass percentage has gone down. In 2021 the pass percentage was 99.1 percent whereas this year 85.63% students have passed the exam.

Over 8 lakh candidates who took the class 10 exam, can check their results now on any of the official websites mentioned below. The result highlights and direct link to check result have also been attached. Check the education minister's tweet here.

The Minister tweeted, "SSLC Result Published. 85.63% of students pass. Passing rate: Girls- per cent. 90.29 Boys— per cent. 81.30. 8,53,436 students attended the examination. 7,30,881 students passed. Supplemental Exam- Jun 27, 2022."

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Girls outshine boys

As per the data released by state education minister, this year too girls have outshined boys. The pass percentage of female students is 90.29% whereas pass percentage of male students is 81.30%. Out of 8,53,436 students who attended the examination. 7,30,881 students have passed.

Check important dates here

The exam was started on March 8, 2022

The last exam was conducted on April 11, 2022

Result has been released on May 19, 2022

Supplementary exam registration date not announced yet

Supplementary exam will be conducted on June 27, 2022

KSEEB Karnataka class 10 result 2022: Follow these steps to check results

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update and click on result link

Step 3: Now, after being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scores

Students must check all the details on the mark sheet including the spellings of their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to their respective school principal’s immediately. Students who got grade C or above or 35 marks and above are considered to have passed the Karnataka SSLC exams. Others will have to take the supplementary exam.