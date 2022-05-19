Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Out: Here's Everything You Need To Know About SSLC Result

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka Board class 10 results on May 19, 2022. Class 10 students who took the exam will can check their performance today after 12.30 pm. The Karnataka SSLC Result was announced in a press conference organised by KEA. In the press conference, the state education minister BC Nagesh announced the results. Along with results, he also announce the result highlights 2022.

Follow Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates

KSEEB Karnataka class 10 result: When was the exam conducted

The exam was started on March 8, 2022

The last exam was conducted on April 11, 2022

Result will be released on May 19, 2022

Karnataka SSLC exam: Overview

Over 8 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam. Out of them, 4,52,732 were male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The Karnataka SSLC Examination was conducted at 3440 centres across the state. Students from 15,387 schools across Karnataka took the examine pen and paper mode.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: List of official websites

sslc.karnataka.gov.in karresults.nic.in

KSEEB Karnataka class 10 result 2022: Here's how to check scores online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update and click on result link

Step 3: Now, after being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Overview

This year, 85.63% of students passed the SSLC exam 2022. This year girls outshone boys with the pass percent of 90.29 as against 81.30% pass percent of boys. Over 8.5 lakh students had appeared in the exam out of which 7.3 lakh passed.

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the Karnataka class 10 result 2021 on August 9, 2021. In 2021, 99.9% of students passed the class 10th exam. Over 8.7 lakh candidates took the exam which was conducted in July 2021. As per trend, Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the results.

Unsatisfied candidates can take supplementary exam

Students who will not be satisfied with their scores or grades can apply for revaluation. Candidates can also appear for the examination a second time. Unsatisfied candidates will have to fill up and submit the revaluation or supplementary form. The dates for the same have not been announced yet.