Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: KSEEB Result Today At 12.30 On Karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is scheduled to be announced on May 19 at 12.30 pm. The results will be announced by state education minister BC Nagesh at a press conference. Once released, the KSEEB Karnataka results can be checked on official website by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
Karnataka SSLC

Image: Shutterstock

10:46 IST, May 19th 2022
Result date was announced on May 13, 2022

Amid the confusion created due to fake circular related to result, the state education minister announced on May 13 that the result will be released on May 19, 2022

 

10:30 IST, May 19th 2022
Result to be released in second half

Breaking the trend of releasing results at around 9 AM, this time the education minister will be announcing it in second half at 12.30 pm

10:14 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Check important dates here
  • This year, the class 10 final examinations in Karnataka were conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022
  • The result will be released on May 19, 2022
09:58 IST, May 19th 2022
State Health Minister to students, ''Success and failure are part of life"

Speaking at the launch of the helpline, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs." 

09:46 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka government launches helpline for students in distress waiting for their SSLC results

A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their SSLC (Class 10) results was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said.

09:35 IST, May 19th 2022
SSLC result 2022: Here's how check scores on mobile
  • Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC Result, registered candidates need to visit any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update and click on result link
  • Step 3: Now, in the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.
09:14 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka SSLC Examination was conducted at 3440 centres across the state

Out of over 8 lakh candidates, 4,52,732 were male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The Karnataka SSLC Examination was conducted at 3440 centres across the state. To read more on this, click here.

09:03 IST, May 19th 2022
Over 8 lakh students took the exam this year

This year over 8 lakh candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka got themselves registered for SSLC exams 2022. 

08:47 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka Result: Here is all you need to know

As mentioned below, KSEEB class 10 results will be released on May 19, 2022. Click on this link to check details about the same.

08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Websites to check scores
  1. sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  2. karresults.nic.in
08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
Pass percentage to be announced in press conference too

The state education minister along with releasing results of lakh of candidates will also announce the pass percentage, topper name and other highlights

08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
State education minister to announce KSEEB results

Following the past trends, the state education minister BC Nagesh is expected to announce the results in a press conference

08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka class 10 result 2022: Check result date and time here
  • The result will be released on May 19, 2022
  • It will be released in second half at 12.30 pm
08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka SSLC result 2022 to be out today

After a lot of guessing, the result date was finally announced. As per the announcement, the class 10 result will be released on May 19, 2022

