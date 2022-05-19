Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: KSEEB Result Today At 12.30 On Karresults.nic.in

Quick links:
Amid the confusion created due to fake circular related to result, the state education minister announced on May 13 that the result will be released on May 19, 2022
"Karnataka SSLC Exam results will be announced on May 19th": BC Nagesh, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education pic.twitter.com/nkEUsuZCH2— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022
Breaking the trend of releasing results at around 9 AM, this time the education minister will be announcing it in second half at 12.30 pm
Speaking at the launch of the helpline, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs."
A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their SSLC (Class 10) results was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said.
Out of over 8 lakh candidates, 4,52,732 were male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The Karnataka SSLC Examination was conducted at 3440 centres across the state. To read more on this, click here.
This year over 8 lakh candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka got themselves registered for SSLC exams 2022.
As mentioned below, KSEEB class 10 results will be released on May 19, 2022. Click on this link to check details about the same.
The state education minister along with releasing results of lakh of candidates will also announce the pass percentage, topper name and other highlights
Following the past trends, the state education minister BC Nagesh is expected to announce the results in a press conference
After a lot of guessing, the result date was finally announced. As per the announcement, the class 10 result will be released on May 19, 2022