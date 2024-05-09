Karnataka SSLC Results 2024 To Be Declared Today, List of Websites to Check KSEAB Class 10 Result

Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has slated the declaration of the Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 for May 9, 2024. The eagerly anticipated Class 10th results will be unveiled at 10:30 am today, marking a crucial milestone for students across the state.

Accessing KSEAB Class 10 Results:

All candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination in Karnataka can conveniently check their KSEAB Class 10 results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Additionally, the direct link to access the results can also be found at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Official Press Release:

The official press release from the Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board states, "Date: 09.05.2024 at 10:30 am Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board, 6th Road, Malleswaram, Bangalore-560003. A press conference has been called here. The result can be viewed at https://karresults.nic.in on Date:09.05.2024 after 10.30 am."

Karnataka SSLC Topper List 2024

Examination Details:

The SSLC examination commenced on March 25 and concluded on April 6, 2024. Practical and oral examinations for JTS students were conducted on April 8, 2024. Differently-abled candidates were provided with additional time, with an extra hour allocated for 3-hour question papers and 40 minutes for 2-hour question papers.

Candidate Statistics:

An estimated 8 lakh candidates participated in the Karnataka Class 10 board examination this year, reflecting the widespread engagement and commitment of students across the state.

Websites for Result Checking:

Candidates can check their results on the following websites:

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Procedure to Check Results:

To access your Karnataka SSLC Result 2024, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Click on the result link provided on the homepage. Enter your login details as prompted. Click on submit, and your result will be promptly displayed on the screen. Verify the result details and proceed to download the result page. Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference and documentation.

As the countdown begins for the release of Karnataka SSLC Result 2024, students are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements and prepare to access their results seamlessly on May 9, 2024.