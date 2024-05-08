Advertisement

Students across Karnataka eagerly await the release of the Karnataka Secondary Education Assessment Board (KSEAB) SSLC results for the year 2024. Karnataka SSLC Results 2024 are expected to be declared on May 9. Scheduled to be released alongside the Karnataka SSLC result 2024, the list of SSLC toppers 2024 is a moment of pride and recognition for the state's academic achievers.

The KSEAB officials are slated to reveal the Karnataka SSLC Toppers 2024 during the anticipated press meet for SSLC result 2024. The SSLC examinations, a crucial milestone for students, were conducted from March 25 to April 6, 2024. It's anticipated that the Karnataka SSLC result 2024 will be released by the last week of April 2024.

Advertisement

Karnataka SSLC Topper List 2024:

The SSLC toppers list 2024 will be promptly updated once announced. Students, parents, and educators alike eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the names and scores of the top achievers in the state.

Advertisement

For reference, let's take a look back at the Karnataka SSLC Topper List 2023:

Names District Name Score Bhoomika Pai Bengaluru 625 Yashas Gowda Chikkabalapur 625 Anupama Hireholi Belagavi 625 Bhimangouda Patil Vijayapura 625

These four students made headlines last year with their exceptional scores of 625 out of 625.

Advertisement

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2024:

Students are advised to keep their Karnataka SSLC admit card 2024 handy for seamless result checking. Here's a simple guide:

Advertisement

Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in/. Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2024. Enter your registration number and date of birth. Click on submit. Download your SSLC Result 2024 Karnataka.

As the countdown begins for the release of the Karnataka SSLC result 2024 and the unveiling of the SSLC toppers list 2024, students and their families are on the edge of their seats, awaiting the moment of celebration and recognition for their hard work and dedication. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Karnataka's academic achievements.