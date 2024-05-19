KCET 2024 Results To Be Declared, Here's How To Download Scorecard

Advertisement

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to release the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for the year 2024 tomorrow, on May 20, 2024. Candidates who have participated in the examinations are urged to stay updated by checking either here or the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, for the latest updates and pertinent information regarding Karnataka KCET 2024. This examination serves as a gateway for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, and pharmacy across various colleges in Karnataka.

How to check KCET 2024 Results

Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Click on the designated link labeled “KCET Results 2024” prominently displayed on the homepage. Enter your KCET login credentials as prompted. Click on “Submit.” Your KCET 2024 result will be promptly displayed on the screen. Download the result and ensure to retain a printed copy for future reference.