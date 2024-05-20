Advertisement

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for the year 2024 today, May 20, 2024. Aspirants who have appeared for the examinations are encouraged to visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, for further updates and details regarding the Karnataka KCET 2024 results. The KCET examination serves as a gateway for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, and pharmacy at various esteemed institutions across Karnataka.

Keep Login Credentials Ready

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials such as date of birth and KCET registration number readily available for convenient access to their scorecards.

Here's How to Download KCET 2024 Results

Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in,

Click on the link labelled "KCET Results 2024" available on the homepage.

Enter your KCET login credentials when prompted.

Click on "Submit."

Your KCET 2024 result will be promptly displayed on the screen.

Download the result and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

The KCET serves as a pivotal state-level examination facilitating admission to Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses. Alongside conducting this common entrance examination, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) orchestrates unified counseling sessions for securing admission to these diverse programs.

To determine eligibility for Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses, the KEA relies on the UGCET scores of applicants. This standardized metric plays a crucial role in the selection process.

Furthermore, the KEA oversees the admission procedures for undergraduate medical seats under Karnataka's state quota, leveraging NEET UG scores as a benchmark for assessment. This ensures a fair and transparent mechanism for aspiring medical students seeking admission to esteemed institutions within the state.

