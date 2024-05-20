Advertisement

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, is set to release the admit card for the Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical (KEAM) 2024 examination today, on May 20. Aspiring candidates who have completed the registration process can obtain their KEAM 2024 admit card by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

To download the KEAM 2024 admit card, candidates will need to log in using their application form number and password. It is imperative for candidates to carry their Kerala KEAM 2024 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center.

KEAM Exam Dates 2024

According to the revised schedule, the engineering exam is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 9, while the pharmacy exam will be conducted on June 9. The engineering exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, and the pharmacy exam will take place from 3:30 pm to 5 pm. The rank lists for engineering, architecture, and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) courses will be published before July 20, 2024.

How to download KEAM 2024 Admit Card

Go to the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala. The official website URL is cee.kerala.gov.in.

Look for the "Admit Card" or "KEAM 2024 Admit Card" section on the homepage. This section is typically prominently displayed or can be found under the "Latest Updates" or "Notifications" tab.

Click on the link provided to access the admit card download portal. You will be prompted to log in using your credentials. Enter your application form number and password in the designated fields.

Once logged in, you should be able to see the option to download your KEAM 2024 admit card. Click on the download button or link provided.

After downloading the admit card, carefully review all the details mentioned on it. Ensure that your name, application number, exam date, center details, and other relevant information are accurate.

After verifying the details, it's essential to print a hard copy of your admit card. Use a good quality printer and preferably print it in color. The admit card will be required to be presented at the examination center, so make sure to keep it safe.

The Kerala KEAM 2024 admit card contains essential details such as the applicant’s name, application number, roll number, course name, date of birth, gender, category, state of eligibility, as well as the candidate's photograph and signature. Moreover, it furnishes information about the KEAM exam center, exam date, time, exam shift, and exam day guidelines.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review all the details provided on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, applicants should promptly contact the exam authorities for resolution.

The KEAM entrance exam, administered by the CEE, facilitates admission to engineering, arts, dentistry, and medicine programs offered at various colleges across Kerala.