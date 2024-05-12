KEAM 2024 Application Correction Window Opens, Here's How To Rectify

Advertisement

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has opened the application form correction window for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2024 applications, granting candidates the opportunity to rectify errors. This crucial window allows applicants to tweak their KEAM 2024 application forms, accessible via the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Acting swiftly is essential as the form correction window remains open until May 13, up to 3 pm. To initiate changes, candidates must log in using their registration number and password.

Per the official guidelines, candidates can modify their uploaded photo, signature, and Class 10 certificate by navigating to the 'Memo details' section on their profile page.

Notably, the CEE will commence issuing the KEAM 2024 admit cards on May 20, 2024, via the official website. Failure to rectify any defects in the uploaded photo, signature, or Class 10 certificate within the stipulated period will result in non-issuance of admit cards for engineering and pharmacy entrance examinations, as highlighted in the official notice.

Scheduled from June 5 to June 9, the Kerala KEAM 2024 entrance exam for engineering aspirants will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. Meanwhile, pharmacy aspirants will sit for the KEAM 2024 exam on June 9, from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

KEAM serves as the gateway to various programs including engineering, arts, dentistry, and medicine across participating colleges in Kerala.

How to make corrections to KEAM form

For those seeking to rectify their KEAM Application Form 2024, here are the steps to follow:

1. Visit the CEE official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Locate and click on the KEAM application form correction link on the homepage.

3. Log in using your credentials and proceed to make the necessary modifications in the application form.

4. Download and retain a printed copy of the corrected form for future reference.