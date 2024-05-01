Advertisement

The Kerala State Board has announced that the results for class 12 will be declared on May 9, 2024. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scores by visiting the official websites pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in.

According to officials, a total of 4,41,120 students took the class 12 exams this year. The evaluation process was completed across 70 camps within a span of 14 days, as stated by state general education minister V Sivankutty.

Advertisement

How to Kerala DHSE Results 2024

To check their Kerala DHSE results, students can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

1. Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

2. Look for the link to check the class 10 result on the homepage and click on it.

3. A new page will open where students need to submit the required information.

4. Once the details are submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Verify the details and download the page for future reference.

For further updates and information, students are advised to visit the official website.