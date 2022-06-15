Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Declared; Here's How To Check Scores Via App And SMS

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has finally released the highly awaited Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results today, June 15. All those students who have appeared in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of Kerala SSLC - keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. In order to check the Kerala SSLC Result 2022, students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth on the official website. Also, students can check Kerala SSLC Results via mobile app. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the step-by-step process and also provided the list of websites to download Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2022.

KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Here's list of websites to check scores

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Follow these steps for the Kerala SSLC result download

Step 1: In order to check the result, candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’

Step 3: In the next step, enter login details such as roll number and submit

Step 4:Now, after submitting the details, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and go through it

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must take its printout for future reference

Here's Kerala SSLC result link - Click here

KERALA SSLC RESULT 2022: Here's how to check via app and SMS

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check via SMS

To get the SSLC result 2022 via SMS, the students need to enter ‘KERALA10 and send it to 56263.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)