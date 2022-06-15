Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: Kerala Board 10th Result To Be Declared Today

Quick links:
Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 29, 2022, at various exam centers across the state. IT practical exams were conducted between March 10 to March 19, 2022.
Candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check Kerala Board Class 10 results.
Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be announced in press conference at 3 pm.
Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.
Kerala SSLC Class 10 result will be released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, June 15.