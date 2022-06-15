Last Updated:

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: Kerala Board 10th Result To Be Declared Today

Kerala SSLC Class 10 result will be declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, June 15. Once declared, candidates will be able to check and download their Kerala SSLC result by visiting the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in and results.kerala.nic.in. Students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check Kerala Board Class 10 results.

Amrit Burman
Kerala SSLC result

11:51 IST, June 15th 2022
Kerala SSLC 2022 exam date

Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 31 to April 29, 2022, at various exam centers across the state. IT practical exams were conducted between March 10 to March 19, 2022.

11:02 IST, June 15th 2022
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Credentials required to check scorecards

Candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check Kerala Board Class 10 results. 

10:52 IST, June 15th 2022
Kerala SSLC Result Class 10 result to be announced in press conference 

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be announced in press conference at 3 pm.

10:45 IST, June 15th 2022
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check via SMS
  • To download the SSLC result 2022 via SMS, the students need to enter ‘KERALA10 and send it to 56263.
10:45 IST, June 15th 2022
Kerala Class 10 Result: Here's how to check via app

Students can check the Kerala SSLC results on the Saphlam app. They can download the app from the Google Play store or the Apple store.

10:45 IST, June 15th 2022
Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Check date and time here 
  • Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be released on June 15, 2022
  • SSLC Result 2022 likely to be released at 3 pm 
10:45 IST, June 15th 2022
Kerala Board Class 10 Result 2022: Here's how to download Kerala SSLC result download
  • Step 1: In order to check the result, candidates need to visit the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Kerala SSLC Result 2022’
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter login details such as roll number and submit
  • Step 4:Now, after submitting the details, the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2022 and go through it
  • Step 6: It is advised that candidates must take its printout for future reference
10:45 IST, June 15th 2022
Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result to be out today

Kerala SSLC Class 10 result will be released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, June 15.

