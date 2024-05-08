Advertisement

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is set to declare the SSLC results today, May 8, marking a significant moment for students who appeared for the examinations. Once released, students can conveniently access their results on the official website – pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. To check their results, students will need to provide their registration number, password, and date of birth.

DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Date and Time

As per the official announcement, the Kerala SSLC result will be declared at 3 pm on May 8. Students eager to view their results can visit the following websites to download their mark sheets:

List of Websites To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2024

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in prd.kerala.gov.in sslcexam.kerala.gov.in results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Details regarding the Save a Year (SAY) exams will be released following the result declaration in the press conference on May 8.

How to download Kerala SSLC Mark sheet 2024

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan or any other authorized website where the SSLC results are published. Some of the official websites include:

Navigate to Result Section: Look for the "Results" or "SSLC Result" section on the homepage of the website.

Enter Required Details: You will be prompted to enter specific details such as your registration number, password, and date of birth. Ensure you input the correct information as per your examination records.

Submit Information: After entering the required details, double-check for accuracy and then submit the information.

Access Your Result: Once you've submitted the necessary information, your Kerala SSLC result will be displayed on the screen. You'll be able to see your subject-wise marks, overall score, and any other relevant information.

Save or Print Your Result: After viewing your result, you have the option to save it for future reference or print a hard copy. This can be useful for documentation purposes or further academic pursuits.

Last year, the results were announced on May 19, approximately 15 days earlier compared to this year's announcement. In 2023, the SSLC exams were conducted from March 4 to March 25, with a total of 419,362 regular students appearing for the exams, comprising 213,801 boys and 205,561 girls. The overall passing percentage stood at an impressive 99.70%.

During the previous year, 2,581 schools reported a perfect 100% result, with 951 government schools, 1,191 aided schools, and 439 unaided schools contributing to this achievement. Moreover, 68,604 students secured the coveted A+ grade, with Mallapuram district leading the tally with 4,856 A+ students.

Kerala Plus Two Results on May 9

Following the SSLC results, the Plus Two results will be announced simultaneously on May 9. Last year, the results were declared on May 25 and will be available on various websites including keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

As the countdown begins, students and educators alike await the outcomes, which represent the culmination of rigorous academic endeavors and aspirations. Stay tuned for the latest updates and insights on the Kerala SSLC results.