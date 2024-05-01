Kerala SSLC Result Date and Time 2024: Class 10th Results To Be Declared on May 8 at 3 PM

Advertisement

The Kerala State Board of Public Examination has announced that the results for class 10 will be declared at 3 pm on May 8, 2024. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scores by visiting the official websites pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in. According to officials, a total of 4,27,105 students took the class 10 exams this year. The evaluation process was completed across 70 camps within a span of 14 days, as stated by state general education minister V Sivankutty.

Kerala SSLC Result: How to Check

To check their Kerala SSLC results, students can follow these steps:

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Find the link to check the class 10 result on the homepage and click on it.

A new page will open where students need to submit the required information.

Once the details are submitted, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details and download the page for future reference.

For further updates and information, students are advised to visit the official website.