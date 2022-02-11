KIITEE Results 2022: Kalinga Institute Releases Phase 1 Result; Check Direct Link Here

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
KIITEE Phase 1 Result: The results for the Phase 1 entrance examination have been released by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). All those candidates who took part in the exam can download it from the official website of KIITEE at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The phase 1 entrance examination was held on February 4 and ended on February 6.
It is to be mentioned here that the KIITEE Phase 2 examination will be held on April 14 and end on April 16, 2022. Candidates who will qualify for the KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1 & Phase-2) online exams are eligible to participate in the Phase-3 and Phase 4 exams. All those candidates who have applied for the KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1 or Phase-2) online examination are not required to apply again for the KIITEE-2022 (Phase-3 & Phase-4) online examination; candidates can use their current application number from Phase-1 or Phase-2 to appear in the online examination.