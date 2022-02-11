KIITEE Results 2022: Kalinga Institute Releases Phase 1 Result; Check Direct Link Here

KIITEE Phase 1 Result: The results for the Phase 1 entrance examination have been released by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). All those candidates who took part in the exam can download it from the official website of KIITEE at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. The phase 1 entrance examination was held on February 4 and ended on February 6.

KIITEE Phase 1 result: Here's how to download KIITEE Result

Step 1: To download the KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 result, candidates need to visit the official website of kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

Step 2: Next, on the homepage, click on the KIITEE 2022 link.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the result link.

Step 4: Now, carefully enter your Application Number and Date of Birth,

Step 5: Then click the "Submit" button.

Step 6: Now, KIITEE 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future needs.

Here's the direct link to download KIITEE Phase 1 result - Click here

It is to be mentioned here that the KIITEE Phase 2 examination will be held on April 14 and end on April 16, 2022. Candidates who will qualify for the KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1 & Phase-2) online exams are eligible to participate in the Phase-3 and Phase 4 exams. All those candidates who have applied for the KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1 or Phase-2) online examination are not required to apply again for the KIITEE-2022 (Phase-3 & Phase-4) online examination; candidates can use their current application number from Phase-1 or Phase-2 to appear in the online examination.

