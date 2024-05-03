Advertisement

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially announced the results of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) on May 2. Candidates who took part in this prestigious exam can now access their KSET Result by visiting the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The results have been made available in a convenient PDF format covering all subjects.

Direct Link to Download KSET Result

How to Download KSET Result 2024:

1. Visit the official KSET website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on the specific subject link you appeared for.

3. The PDF file containing your results will open.

4. Verify your details including Serial number, Application Number, Cet No, Name, Gender, Date of Birth, Claimed Category, Max Marks Marks and Obtained in PG, Max Score Score Qp. Ver. in Paper 1 and Max Score Score Qp. Ver of Paper 2.

Candidates are encouraged to review their results thoroughly. Should you have any objections or discrepancies, kindly email your concerns to keakset2023@gmail.com along with complete details before May 10, 2024. It's important to note that these results are provisional, and candidates should refrain from presuming qualification until further notice.

The KSET Exam took place on January 13, 2024. The provisional score list for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 across all 41 subjects is now available on the official website. Candidates are advised to act promptly to ensure all discrepancies are addressed within the stipulated time frame.