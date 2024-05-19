Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is gearing up to announce the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for the year 2024. As per official announcements, the SSC results are expected to be declared in the first week of June. The state board has reiterated the importance of relying solely on the official website – maharesult.nic.in, cautioning students against believing any rumors regarding the Maharashtra board result 2024 date and time.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations commenced on March 1st and concluded on March 26th this year. Last year witnessed a decline in the overall pass percentage, with the pass percentage dropping from 96.94 per cent in 2022 to 93.83 per cent in 2023.

Websites for Maharashtra Board Exam Results:

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in mahresult.nic.in results.gov.in results.nic.in hscresult.mkcl.org

Steps to Access Maharashtra Board Exam Results:

Visit one of the official websites listed above. Locate the section dedicated to exam results. Choose the link corresponding to your exam (e.g., Class 10 SSC or Class 12 HSC). Input your login details, such as roll number and registration number. Click on 'Submit' or a similar button to proceed. Your result will then appear on the screen. Double-check the information for accuracy. Download or save a copy of your result for future reference. If needed, print a hard copy of your result.



