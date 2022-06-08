Quick links:
Image: PTI
Maharashtra HSC Result: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has declared the Maharashtra Board class 12 results at 11.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams will be able to check their results online. However, the result links will be activated at 1 pm today. A total of 94.22% of students have passed the exam.
A total of 14,39,731 students have appeared for the Maha HSC examination out of which 13,56,604 students have passed. Girls have outshone boys this year with higher pass percentage. Out of the total female students who appeared for the exam, 95.35% have qualified and out of the total male students who took the exam, 93.29% passed.
Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage – 97.21% – in Maharashtra HSC result 2022.
Pune: 93.61%
Nagpur: 96.52%
Aurangabad: 94.97%
Mumbai: 90.91%
Kolhapur: 95.07%
Amravati: 96.34 %
Nashik: 95.03%
Latur: 95.25%
Konkan: 97.21%
Candidates will have to visit the official websites of Maharashtra Board to check their results. A list of websites to check Maharashtra HSC Results online has been provided below.
msbshse.co.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
mahresult.nic.in