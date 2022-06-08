Last Updated:

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Updates: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result Direct Link Activated

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra class 10 result has been declared today June 8. Students can now check the Maharashtra 12th result by visiting the official website - mahahsscboard.in. The direct links to check mark sheets have been activated now. This year, 94.22% of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022.

Amrit Burman
13:18 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result: here's direct link

Finally, the authorities have activated the direct links for the Maharashtra HSC Results. Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams can check their results online.

Direct Link 1 - CLICK HERE

Direct Link 2 - CLICK HERE

13:05 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result link activated

The direct links to check Maharashtra HSC result 2022 have been activated.

12:09 IST, June 8th 2022
Maha HSC Result 2022: Follow these steps to check marks via Digilocker

Here's how to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

  • Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in or download the app
  • Step 2: Then, click on the ‘Register for DigiLocker’
  • Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
  • Step 4: Set your username and password
  • Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number
  • Step 6: Sign in using your registered user name and password to check results
12:09 IST, June 8th 2022
Here's how to check Maharashtra Board 12th result via SMS
  • Step 1. Open the SMS app on your device
  • Step 2. Type MH (Exam Name) followed by your roll number
  • Step 3. Send it to 57766
  • Step 4. Your results will soon arrive through an SMS
11:57 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra Board class 12 results 2022: Konkan Division bags highest pass percentage

Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage – 97.21% – in Maharashtra HSC result 2022. 

11:54 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra HSC Results out: Check district-wise pass percentage

Pune: 93.61%

Nagpur: 96.52%

Aurangabad: 94.97%

Mumbai: 90.91%

Kolhapur: 95.07%

Amravati: 96.34 %

Nashik: 95.03%

Latur: 95.25%

Konkan: 97.21%

11:51 IST, June 8th 2022
MSBSHSE HSC Result: Science stream bags highest pass percentage

This year, the science stream recorded the highest passing percentage with 98.30%, while 90.51% of students from the arts stream cleared the exam and 91.71% of students from the commerce stream passed.

11:46 IST, June 8th 2022
Maha HSC Result 2022: Passing percentage of girls higher than boys

A total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the examination out of which 13,56,604 students passed. Out of the total female students who appeared for the exam, 95.35% have qualified and out of the total male students who took the exam, 93.29% passed.

11:46 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra HSC result 2022: 94.22% students pass

This year, 94.22% students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022. 

11:39 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra HSC results 2022 released

The Maharashtra Board HSC result has been declared. As per reports, the mark sheets will be available at 1 pm.

10:12 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra Board Result to be declared at press conference event

The results would be made available online at 1 PM on mahresult.nic.in after a press conference event.

10:05 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be declared today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE

10:05 IST, June 8th 2022
mahresult.nic.in link to be activated soon

As per reports, mahresult.nic.in link will be activated soon for Maharashtra HSC Results 2022

09:57 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Passing marks

Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in all subjects to pass the HSC examination. If students have failed in one subject out of 6 but have an aggregate of over 33 percent, he/she would be passed.

09:57 IST, June 8th 2022
Credentials required to check Maharashtra HSC Result

To check the scorecards, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

09:57 IST, June 8th 2022
Maharashtra HSC Result today

The authorities will also release the class 12 Toppers list along with the result. As per reports, a total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Out of which, 8,17,188 are boys and 6,68,003 are girls. 

09:57 IST, June 8th 2022
Maha HSC result 2022 | Here's how to check Maharashtra class 12th result
  • Step 1: To check the Maharashtra class 12th result 2022 candidates need to visit any of the official websites mentioned above 
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result page 
  • Step 3: Automatically, the user will be redirected to a new page/tab
  • Step 4: Then, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 link
  • Step 5: On the login page, key in your roll number and submit 
  • Step 6: Your Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 7: Candidates then need to download and take its printout.
09:57 IST, June 8th 2022
MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022: List of websites to check scores
  • msbshse.co.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • mahresult.nic.in
