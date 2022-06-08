Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Updates: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result Direct Link Activated

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Finally, the authorities have activated the direct links for the Maharashtra HSC Results. Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams can check their results online.
The direct links to check Maharashtra HSC result 2022 have been activated.
Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage – 97.21% – in Maharashtra HSC result 2022.
Pune: 93.61%
Nagpur: 96.52%
Aurangabad: 94.97%
Mumbai: 90.91%
Kolhapur: 95.07%
Amravati: 96.34 %
Nashik: 95.03%
Latur: 95.25%
Konkan: 97.21%
This year, the science stream recorded the highest passing percentage with 98.30%, while 90.51% of students from the arts stream cleared the exam and 91.71% of students from the commerce stream passed.
A total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the examination out of which 13,56,604 students passed. Out of the total female students who appeared for the exam, 95.35% have qualified and out of the total male students who took the exam, 93.29% passed.
This year, 94.22% students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022.
The Maharashtra Board HSC result has been declared. As per reports, the mark sheets will be available at 1 pm.
The results would be made available online at 1 PM on mahresult.nic.in after a press conference event.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be declared today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE
As per reports, mahresult.nic.in link will be activated soon for Maharashtra HSC Results 2022
Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in all subjects to pass the HSC examination. If students have failed in one subject out of 6 but have an aggregate of over 33 percent, he/she would be passed.
To check the scorecards, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.
The authorities will also release the class 12 Toppers list along with the result. As per reports, a total of 14,85,191 students had registered for the exam. Out of which, 8,17,188 are boys and 6,68,003 are girls.