Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra Class 12th results today. HSC students who sat for their Maharashtra board exams can download their scorecards through various official websites including mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahahsscboard.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, the pass percentage is 93.37%.

This year's Class 12 examinations were conducted across 3,320 examination centers, with a staggering 1.80 lakh personnel engaged by the state board to facilitate the smooth conduct of examinations. Once again, the Konkan district has emerged as the top performer among all nine districts in the state, maintaining its consistent track record of academic excellence.

According to data released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, a total of 1,520,181 students registered for the HSC exams, out of which 1,509,848 appeared. Encouragingly, 1,387,135 students have successfully cleared the examinations, comprising 821,450 boys and 692,424 girls.

How to check Maharashtra Class 12 Results 2024

To access their Maharashtra HSC Result 2024, students are required to visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Once there, they should navigate to the 'Maharashtra HSC Result 2024' link, input their roll number and mother's name in the provided fields, and click on the 'view result' button to obtain their scores. The result will promptly be displayed on the screen, showcasing details such as the student's name, subject codes, marks obtained, total marks, and the qualifying status.

Direct link to check Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2024

