Last Updated:

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 Out; 91.25% Pass; Girls Outshine Boys With A Margin Of 5%

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Maharashtra Board class 12th or HSC results 2023 have been declared today, May 25. A total of 91.25% of students have passed.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
maharashtra hsc results 2023

Image: PTI


Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Maharashtra Board class 12th or HSC results 2023 have been declared today, May 25. A total of 91.25% of students have passed this year.  This year 14 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th exam. The pass percentage has recorded a dip this year. Last year, the pass percentage of Maharashtra class 12th result was 94.22% This year, it has slipped to 91.25%. Girls have outscored boys this year. Pass percentage of girls is 93.73 and that of boys is 89.14%.

The Maharashtra class 12th result link will be activated at 2 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online. A list of websites where the MSBSHSE results will be available is given below:

Where to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2023

  1. mahahsscboard.in,
  2. mahresult.nic.in,
  3. hscresult.mkcl.org,
  4.  hsc.mahresults.org.in

How to check Maharashtra Board Results 2023

  • Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • You will be redirected to a new page 
  • Click on Maharashtra HSC or SSC Result 2023 link
  • On the login page, key in your roll number and submit 
  • Your Maharashtra board result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
READ | Uttarakhand Board Results 2023 OUT; Here's direct link to check UBSE 10th, 12th results
READ | Uttarakhand Board Results 2023: Where and how to check UBSE 10th, 12th results via SMS
READ | Kerala DHSE +2 Results 2023: Where and How to check Kerala class 12 scores online & SMS
READ | MP Board Results 2023: Where and how to check MPBSE class 10th, 12th results
READ | Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 today: Where and how to check MSBSHSE class 12 results

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT