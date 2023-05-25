Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 Out; 91.25% Pass; Girls Outshine Boys With A Margin Of 5%

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Maharashtra Board class 12th or HSC results 2023 have been declared today, May 25. A total of 91.25% of students have passed this year. This year 14 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th exam. The pass percentage has recorded a dip this year. Last year, the pass percentage of Maharashtra class 12th result was 94.22% This year, it has slipped to 91.25%. Girls have outscored boys this year. Pass percentage of girls is 93.73 and that of boys is 89.14%.

The Maharashtra class 12th result link will be activated at 2 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online. A list of websites where the MSBSHSE results will be available is given below:

Where to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2023

mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in

How to check Maharashtra Board Results 2023