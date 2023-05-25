Last Updated:

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023: Where And How To Check MSBSHSE Class 12 Results

Maharashtra HSC result 2023 Date: Maharashtra Board class 12th or HSC results 2023 will be declared on May 25 at 2 pm. Know where and how to check result.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
maharashtra hsc results 2023

Image: PTI


Maharashtra HSC result 2023 Date: Maharashtra Board class 12th or HSC results 2023 will be declared today, May 25 at 2 pm. MSBSHSE website has updated the Maharashtra HSC Result date and time. Lakhs of students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online, once announced.

Maharashtra Board class 10th or SSC Exams 2023 were held between March 2 and March 25, 2023. The HSC or class 12th Exam 2023 was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. Approximately, 15 lakh candidates enrolled for class 10th exams and 14 lahks registered for class 12th exam. In the year 2022, the Maharashtra Board results were announced in June.   A total of 94.22 percent of students passed the state board's Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams last year. 96.94% of students have passed in Maharashtra Class 10th exam result 2022. 

Maharashtra HSC Result Date and Time

  • Maharashtra HSC Result Date: May 25
  • Maharashtra HSC Result Time: 2 pm

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Websites to check

  • mahresult.nic.in
  • msbshse.co.in 

How to check Maharashtra Board Results 2023

  • Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • You will be redirected to a new page 
  • Click on Maharashtra HSC or SSC Result 2023 link
  • On the login page, key in your roll number and submit 
  • Your Maharashtra board result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
