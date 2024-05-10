Advertisement

The release of the Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2024 awaits the declaration of the Maharashtra HSC Results. While the Maharashtra Board doesn't officially announce the list of toppers, media sources often provide valuable insights into the top performers across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

This year, the Maharashtra HSC Examinations took place from February 21 to March 19, 2024, with results anticipated by the final week of May 2024. Candidates eager to explore their Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 can access it via the official website mahresult.nic.in upon release.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Class 12 Topper List 2024

As a reference point, students can glance at previous years' toppers' lists to gauge the marks required for top performance. Here's a glimpse into the Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2023, showcasing exemplary achievements across streams:

Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2023:

Advertisement

Rank Name Stream Marks Percentage District 1 Parv Agrawal Commerce 584 97.33% Gondia 2 Gaikwad Geeta Gulab Commerce 582 97% Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar 3 Sugandha Chandrabhan Kukreja Commerce 580 96.67% Nagpur 4 Tarang Sunil Mulchandani Commerce 580 96.67% Gondia 5 Trashita Sanpla Commerce 580 96.67% Gondia ... ... ... ... ... ...

These exceptional achievers from the 2023 batch set a high bar for excellence, demonstrating outstanding performance in their respective streams. While the official Maharashtra HSC Toppers List 2024 is yet to be released, these insights provide valuable inspiration to aspiring students aiming for top honors in their academic endeavors.