Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2023: Where And How To C Heck MSBSHSE Results Online

Image: Shutterstock
Maharashtra board result 2023 Date: The wait of lakhs of students who took the Maharashtra Board exams this year is soon going to end. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is expected to declare the HSC and SSC Results 2023 this week. Once released, the Maharashtra Board classes 10th and 12th Results will be available on mahresult.nic.in. As of now, there is no official update regarding the Maharashtra Board result dates. However, it is expected to be out by the last week of May. The results can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
Maharashtra Board conducted the class 10th or SSC Exam 2023 between March 2 and March 25, 2023. The HSC or class 12th Exam 2023 was held from February 21 to March 21, 2023. Approximately, 15 lakh candidates registered for class 10th exams and 14 lahks registered for class 12th exam. In the year 2022, the Maharashtra Board results were declared in June. A total of 94.22 percent of students passed the state board's Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams last year. 96.94% of students have passed in Maharashtra Class 10th exam result 2022.
