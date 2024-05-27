Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the results for Class 10 (SSC) today, May 27, at 11 am. Students can access the SSC result link from 1 pm onwards on various official websites including mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

This year's overall pass percentage stands at 95.81%, marking a notable increase from last year's 93.83%. The Konkan district boasts the highest pass percentage at 99.01%, while the Nagpur division has the lowest at 94.73%.

A commendable 558,021 students have scored over 75%, with 9,382 out of 23,288 registered schools achieving a perfect 100% pass rate. Among the 72 subjects, MSBSHSE SSC students have achieved a 100% pass rate in 18 subjects.

For those seeking re-evaluation, the window will be open from May 28 to June 11, either through personal application or via their respective schools. Girls have outperformed boys by 2.56% in terms of pass percentage.

Students aiming for grade improvement exams can opt for either July-August 2024 or March 2025 sessions. Online form submissions for re-examinations will commence from May 31 onwards, with further details to be provided through a separate circular.

In a concerning trend from the previous year, 43 schools across 9 divisions reported a zero pass rate. Aurangabad topped the list with 9 schools, followed by Mumbai with 8. Latur, Amravati, Nagpur, and Kolhapur each had multiple schools with zero pass rates. Remarkably, the Konkan division saw no schools with a zero pass rate.

In 2023, a total of 33,306 students were allowed to keep term (ATKT), a program enabling students with failure in two subjects to take provisional admission in Class 11, provided they clear the papers before advancing to Class 12.