The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th Board Examinations 2024 today. The announcement is scheduled for Monday, May 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm IST. As per the official statement released by MSBSHSE, the results will be made available on the designated website mahresult.nic.in.

According to the press release issued by MSBSHSE in Marathi, the results of the March 2024 Class 10 board examinations conducted under the board's prescribed procedures will be disclosed on the aforementioned date and time. Further details regarding the results will follow subsequently.

The MSBSHSE operates across nine divisional boards located in Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan. The results of the Class 10th Board Examinations held in March 2024 under these divisional boards will be officially announced as per the prescribed schedule on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm IST.

Following the announcement, MSBSHSE officials will conduct a press conference to divulge additional information such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, compartmental exam details, and other significant statistics.

Subsequently, the results link will be activated on the official MSBSHSE website, mahresult.nic.in, enabling students to access their results conveniently.

Websites to Check MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mahahssboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

results.digilocker.gov.in

results.targetpublications.org

MSBSHSE 10th Result 2024: How to Check Results

Visit the official website: mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mahahssboard.in Click on the activated link for 'MAHA SSC Result 2024' on the homepage. Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s first name. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print a hardcopy of the scorecard for future reference.

The Class 10th Board examinations were held from March 1 to March 26, 2024. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam, conducted in two shifts: from 11 am to 2:10 pm and from 3 pm to 5:10 pm.

In the previous year, approximately 15,77,256 students registered for the MSBSHSE Class 10 board exam, with an impressive pass percentage of 93.83%. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 95.87%. Konkan district emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 98.11%, while Nagpur recorded the lowest pass percentage.