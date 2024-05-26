Advertisement

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is gearing up to announce the Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 tomorrow, May 27, at 1 PM. The much-anticipated results for the MSBSHSE Class 10th examinations will be accessible on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in. Additionally, students can also check their results on the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

This year, a staggering number of over 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state, reflecting the dedication and perseverance of students despite the challenges posed by the ongoing academic year.

The Class 10 board examination in Maharashtra commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024. Spanning over a month, the examination was conducted in two shifts to accommodate the large number of candidates, with the first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As the countdown begins for the much-awaited results, students, parents, and educators are eagerly awaiting the outcomes that will shape the future trajectories of these young minds.

How to check Maha SSC Results 2024

To facilitate easy access to the results, here is a step-by-step guide on how candidates can check their Maharashtra SSC Result 2024:

Go to the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in. On the home page, Click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 link. Furnish the login details, including roll number and date of birth, and click on submit. Check SSC result displayed on the screen. Download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.



