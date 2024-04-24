Advertisement

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is gearing up to release the much-awaited TS Inter Results 2024 today, April 24, 2024, at 11 am. The announcement will be made during a press conference held by the State Education Minister, marking a significant moment for the thousands of students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) this year.

With anticipation running high, students are eager to access their TS Inter Results 2024 as soon as they are declared. To facilitate this process, the TSBIE has designated several official websites where students can conveniently check their marks memo. Here's a compiled list of websites where the TS Inter Results 2024 will be available:

List of Websites to Check TSBIE IPE Marks Memo 2024

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) official website: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ ExamResults: http://examresults.ts.nic.in/ Manabadi: https://www.manabadi.co.in/ Schools9: http://www.schools9.com/ IndiaResults: https://www.indiaresults.com/

Official TSBIE Website: Candidates can visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in to access their TS Inter Results 2024.

Government of Telangana Portal: The TS Inter Results 2024 will also be accessible on the official portal of the Government of Telangana at telangana.gov.in.

Manabadi: Another reliable platform to access the TS Inter Results 2024 is Manabadi, a leading educational website known for providing timely exam updates and results.

Schools9: Students can also visit the Schools9 website, which is a trusted source for educational information and exam results, to check their TS Inter Results 2024.

IndiaResults: IndiaResults is another platform where students can check their TS Inter Results 2024 once they are officially announced by the TSBIE.

With these multiple avenues for accessing the TS Inter Results 2024, students can conveniently retrieve their marks memo and assess their performance in the Intermediate Public Examinations.

As the clock ticks closer to 11 am, students are advised to stay calm and patient while awaiting the official declaration of the TS Inter Results 2024. We wish all the students the very best for their results and future endeavors! Stay tuned for the latest updates on TS Inter Results 2024.