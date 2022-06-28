Manabadi TS Inter Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check TSBIE IPE Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Manabadi TS inter result 2022: The Telangana School Education Department is scheduled to announce the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. As per schedule, the result will be released in the first half at 11 am. All those candidates who appeared in the inter exam will be able to check TS inter results 2022 and their respective scores at the official websites. List of official websites on which TS inter 2nd year results will be released is mentioned below. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number or registration number and date of birth (DOB) as a password.
This year around 9 lakh students took the TS Intermediate Exams that were conducted in offline mode. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the morning shift, and the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon shift. The Telangana inter practical exams began on March 23 and concluded on April 8. Ethics and Human Values paper was conducted on April 11 and the Environmental Education exam was held on April 12, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official websites.