Manabadi TS Inter Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check TSBIE IPE Scores

Manabadi TS inter result 2022 will be released on May 28 at 11 am. Once released, the same can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below,

Manabadi ts inter result 2022

Manabadi TS inter result 2022: The Telangana School Education Department is scheduled to announce the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. As per schedule, the result will be released in the first half at 11 am. All those candidates who appeared in the inter exam will be able to check TS inter results 2022 and their respective scores at the official websites. List of official websites on which TS inter 2nd year results will be released is mentioned below. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number or registration number and date of birth (DOB) as a password.

TSBIE IPE result 2022: List of official websites

  • bse.telangana.gov.in 
  • results.cgg.gov.in  
  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in, 
  • bie.telangana.gov
  • manabadi.com

Check the list of important dates here

  • The Telangana 2nd year board exams commenced on May 7, 2022
  • The last paper was conducted on May 24, 2022. The exams were conducted from 9 am till 12 pm in a centre-based mode
  • Result will be released on June 28, 2022

TS Inter Result 2022: Follow these steps to download Telangana Intermediate Results

  • Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates need to go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 2022 Result."
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
  • Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Go through the result and download it
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 

This year around 9 lakh students took the TS Intermediate Exams that were conducted in offline mode. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the morning shift, and the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon shift. The Telangana inter practical exams began on March 23 and concluded on April 8. Ethics and Human Values paper was conducted on April 11 and the Environmental Education exam was held on April 12, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go to the official websites.

