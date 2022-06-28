Manabadi TS Inter Results 2022: TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd Year Results Out; Where To Check

Quick links:
TS Inter supplementary exam will be held on August 1, 2022. The students will have to apply for the same on or after June 30, 2022.
The pass percentage for TS Inter 1st Year has been recorded to be at 63.32 percent. For the TS Inter 2nd year Results 2022, the overall pass percentage stands at 67.16 percent
Both the result is now available on the official websites. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned below in this blog.
Due to unknown reasons, the official websites have crashed.
Both class 11 and clas 12 result has been released on the official website on June 28, 2022
The press conference has been started. A message on examresults.ts.nic.in reads: “Results will be published soon".
The class 11 as well as class 12 result will be released in a press conference anytime now
Students should be ready with their roll number and password to check the result
In order to be declared pass, students will have to secure a minimum of 30%. Those who will secure below this will have to sit for the supplementary exams. Dates for the same have not been announced yet.
Manabadi TS inter results 2022 will be released on official websites in another 20 minutes
The students need to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to get a pass certificate from TSBIE. Those who get failed in one or two subjects will have to appear for Inter supplementary exams.
To check the Inter 1st and 2nd year TSBIE results 2022, the students need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth.
TSBIE IPE result will be uploaded on the official websites on June 28, 2022
Telangana class 12 or inter result will be released in the first half at 11 am
Manabadi TS inter results 2022 will be released on June 28, 2022