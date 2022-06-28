Last Updated:

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2022: TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd Year Results Out; Where To Check

Manabadi TS inter results 2022: The inter 1st and 2nd year results are now available on the official websites. The result which has been released on June 28 can be checked on the official websites by following the steps mentioned below. List of important dates has also been attached here.

Manabadi TS inter results 2022

Image: PTI

11:31 IST, June 28th 2022
TS Inter Result: Grade wise performance
  • A Grade- 1,59,422 candidates
  • B Grade- 82,481 candidates
11:24 IST, June 28th 2022
Supplementary dates announced

TS Inter supplementary exam will be held on August 1, 2022. The students will have to apply for the same on or after June 30, 2022. 

11:22 IST, June 28th 2022
TS Inter Results 2022: Check Pass percentage here

The pass percentage for TS Inter 1st Year has been recorded to be at 63.32 percent. For the TS Inter 2nd year Results 2022, the overall pass percentage stands at 67.16 percent

11:21 IST, June 28th 2022
Manabadi TS Inter Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check TSBIE IPE Scores

Click on this link to check the list of official websites on which result can be checked

11:19 IST, June 28th 2022
TS Inter result 2022: Here's direct link to check

Candidates can click on this link to check their result

11:19 IST, June 28th 2022
Manabadi TS inter results 2022 available on official websites

Both the result is now available on the official websites. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned below in this blog.

11:09 IST, June 28th 2022
Official website crashed

Due to unknown reasons, the official websites have crashed.

11:08 IST, June 28th 2022
TS Inter result 2022:1st and 2nd year result out

Both class 11 and clas 12 result has been released on the official website on June 28, 2022

11:06 IST, June 28th 2022
Press conference begins

The press conference has been started. A message on examresults.ts.nic.in reads: “Results will be published soon".

11:05 IST, June 28th 2022
Details to be announced in press conference
  • The result release announcement
  • Topper list
  • Pass percentage
11:03 IST, June 28th 2022
Result release press conference to begin soon

The class 11 as well as class 12 result will be released in a press conference anytime now

11:01 IST, June 28th 2022
TS inter result 2022: Official websites to check
  1. tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  2. results.cgg.gov.in
  3. examresults.ts.nic.in
  4. manabadi.com
  5. results.eenadu.net
  6. results.gov.in
  7. bse.telangana.gov.in.
10:59 IST, June 28th 2022
TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2022: Direct link to be activated soon

As soon as the result link will be activated on the official websites, we will be updating the direct link here.

10:57 IST, June 28th 2022
TS inter result 2022 to be out in another 5 minutes

Students should be ready with their roll number and password to check the result

10:52 IST, June 28th 2022
TS inter result: Supplementary exam dates to be announced soon

In order to be declared pass, students will have to secure a minimum of 30%. Those who will secure below this will have to sit for the supplementary exams. Dates for the same have not been announced yet.

10:42 IST, June 28th 2022
Manabadi TS inter results 2022 to be out shortly

Manabadi TS inter results 2022 will be released on official websites in another 20 minutes

10:28 IST, June 28th 2022
TS inter 2nd year results: Steps to check scores
  • Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates need to go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 2022 Result."
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
  • Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Go through the result and download it
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 
10:11 IST, June 28th 2022
TS Inter 1st year results 2022: Here's how to check
  • Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates need to go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS 1st year 2022 Result."
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.
  • Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st year will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Go through the result and download it
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 
09:54 IST, June 28th 2022
Minimum marks required to pass the exam

The students need to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to get a pass certificate from TSBIE. Those who get failed in one or two subjects will have to appear for Inter supplementary exams.

09:54 IST, June 28th 2022
Credentials required to check result

To check the Inter 1st and 2nd year TSBIE results 2022, the students need to enter their log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. 

09:36 IST, June 28th 2022
TS inter 2nd year results: List of important dates
  • The Telangana 2nd year board exams commenced on May 7, 2022
  • The last paper was conducted on May 24, 2022. The exams were conducted from 9 am till 12 pm in a centre-based mode
  • Result will be released on June 28, 2022
09:36 IST, June 28th 2022
TS inter 1st year results: Official websites to check
  1. bse.telangana.gov.in 
  2. results.cgg.gov.in  
  3. tsbie.cgg.gov.in, 
  4. bie.telangana.gov
  5. manabadi.com
09:36 IST, June 28th 2022
TSBIE IPE result to be released on June 28

TSBIE IPE result will be uploaded on the official websites on June 28, 2022

09:36 IST, June 28th 2022
TS inter result 2022 to be out at 11 am

Telangana class 12 or inter result will be released in the first half at 11 am

09:36 IST, June 28th 2022
Manabadi TS inter results 2022 to be out today

Manabadi TS inter results 2022 will be released on June 28, 2022

Tags: Manabadi TS inter results 2022, TS inter result, TSBIE IPE result
