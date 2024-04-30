Advertisement

TS SSC Results 2024: Today, on April 30, the eagerly awaited Telangana SSC 10th results are set to be declared. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will officially release the TS SSC results at 11 am, marking a significant moment for students across the state. The results will be disclosed during a press conference conducted by Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary to the Government, Education Department.

Following the announcement, students can promptly access their marks memos from the official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org, using their hall ticket numbers. The Board has ensured that the process is streamlined for students' convenience.

During the press conference, crucial details such as the pass percentage, total number of students, district-wise results, and gender-wise performance will be shared, providing comprehensive insights into the overall performance of students in the TS SSC 10th exams.

List of Websites to Check TS SSC Results 2024

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org,

results.gov.in

indiaresults.com

How to Check TS SSC Marks Memo:

1. Visit any of the official website mentioned above.

2. Navigate to the SSC or Class 10th result page.

3. Enter your roll number as required.

4. Login to access and view your Class 10 result.

Students are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates and instructions from the Board regarding the release of the TS SSC 10th results.