MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2024 Out, 79.76% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Advertisement

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Arts Stream today, May 24. The results for both Class 10 and Class 12 Arts are now accessible on the official websites, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Students can log in using their roll numbers to obtain their results directly.

How to check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024

Visit megresults.nic.in. Navigate to the HSLC or HSSLC result page, depending on your requirement. Input your roll number or any other requested login details. Once logged in, you can view and download your mark sheet. Additionally, the complete result booklet will be accessible on the board's website for further reference.

Direct link to check result.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, MBOSE had released the results for HSSLC in Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Noteworthy is the Commerce stream's overall pass rate of 80.26%, and for Science, it stood at 85.24%.

MBSE HSSLC Toppers 2024

Sohan Bhattacharjee secured the top position in the Science stream with an impressive score of 483 marks, while Ferry Filarisha Wann from St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, emerged as the topper in the Commerce stream with 472 marks.

The MBOSE HSSLC examination commenced on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 27, 2024, signifying the end of a significant academic journey for many students.