Updated May 8th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Out; Check Meghalaya Class 12 Topper List Here

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2024 Out. Meghalaya Board has declared class 12th science, commerce streams results 2024. Here's direct link. Check MBOSE HSSLC Topper List.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results | Image:PTI
Advertisement

Today, on May 8, 2024, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the much-awaited HSSLC Result 2024. Students can now access their Science and Commerce stream results on the official website- meegresults.nic.in and mbose.in. To check their results, students need to input their application number, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Alongside the results, the board authorities have shared significant details including the streamwise toppers list, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and information regarding compartment exams. Students eager to access their results promptly can head to the official Jagran Josh portal and log in using their valid credentials.

Advertisement

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2024 

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2024.

Advertisement

Meghalaya 12th Toppers List 2024 - Science Stream

RankMBOSE HSSLC Toppers NameMarks Secured
1Sohan Bhattacharjee483
2Gordon Kupar Nongbri476
3Ar Meker Marpna471
4Aniket Pattanayak470
4Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih470
5Rilaakor Lamare468
6K Vansangpuii466
6Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang466
7Joshaviah Onan Paswet460
8Abhijit Deb459
9Freddy Lyngkhoi455
9Edward Pohlong Lamare455
10Kevinstrong Lawriniang454

Meghalaya 12th Toppers List 2024 - Commerce Stream:

RankMBOSE HSSLC Toppers NameMarks Secured
1Ferry Filarisha Wann472
2Raj Paul463
3Pongkoch Dutta458
3Pinky Kumari458
3Aditya Prasad458
4Nearlina Bani Nongbri454
4Ryan Surong Myrthong454
5Ishuah Kharsohtun451
6Sneha Paul446
7Dicky Nongpluh445
8Imazul Haque Laskar442
9Alphi Clarissa Warjri440
10Jagjot Singh438
Advertisement

Published May 8th, 2024 at 10:19 IST

Board Exam Result