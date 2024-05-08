Updated May 8th, 2024 at 11:16 IST
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024 Out; Check Meghalaya Class 12 Topper List Here
MBOSE HSSLC Results 2024 Out. Meghalaya Board has declared class 12th science, commerce streams results 2024. Here's direct link. Check MBOSE HSSLC Topper List.
- Education
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Today, on May 8, 2024, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the much-awaited HSSLC Result 2024. Students can now access their Science and Commerce stream results on the official website- meegresults.nic.in and mbose.in. To check their results, students need to input their application number, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.
Alongside the results, the board authorities have shared significant details including the streamwise toppers list, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and information regarding compartment exams. Students eager to access their results promptly can head to the official Jagran Josh portal and log in using their valid credentials.
Advertisement
Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2024
Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2024.
Advertisement
Meghalaya 12th Toppers List 2024 - Science Stream
|Rank
|MBOSE HSSLC Toppers Name
|Marks Secured
|1
|Sohan Bhattacharjee
|483
|2
|Gordon Kupar Nongbri
|476
|3
|Ar Meker Marpna
|471
|4
|Aniket Pattanayak
|470
|4
|Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih
|470
|5
|Rilaakor Lamare
|468
|6
|K Vansangpuii
|466
|6
|Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang
|466
|7
|Joshaviah Onan Paswet
|460
|8
|Abhijit Deb
|459
|9
|Freddy Lyngkhoi
|455
|9
|Edward Pohlong Lamare
|455
|10
|Kevinstrong Lawriniang
|454
Meghalaya 12th Toppers List 2024 - Commerce Stream:
|Rank
|MBOSE HSSLC Toppers Name
|Marks Secured
|1
|Ferry Filarisha Wann
|472
|2
|Raj Paul
|463
|3
|Pongkoch Dutta
|458
|3
|Pinky Kumari
|458
|3
|Aditya Prasad
|458
|4
|Nearlina Bani Nongbri
|454
|4
|Ryan Surong Myrthong
|454
|5
|Ishuah Kharsohtun
|451
|6
|Sneha Paul
|446
|7
|Dicky Nongpluh
|445
|8
|Imazul Haque Laskar
|442
|9
|Alphi Clarissa Warjri
|440
|10
|Jagjot Singh
|438
Advertisement
Published May 8th, 2024 at 10:19 IST