Today, on May 8, 2024, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the much-awaited HSSLC Result 2024. Students can now access their Science and Commerce stream results on the official website- meegresults.nic.in and mbose.in. To check their results, students need to input their application number, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Alongside the results, the board authorities have shared significant details including the streamwise toppers list, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and information regarding compartment exams. Students eager to access their results promptly can head to the official Jagran Josh portal and log in using their valid credentials.

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Science Result 2024

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Commerce Result 2024.

Meghalaya 12th Toppers List 2024 - Science Stream

Rank MBOSE HSSLC Toppers Name Marks Secured 1 Sohan Bhattacharjee 483 2 Gordon Kupar Nongbri 476 3 Ar Meker Marpna 471 4 Aniket Pattanayak 470 4 Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih 470 5 Rilaakor Lamare 468 6 K Vansangpuii 466 6 Weibha Nongtdu Lakiang 466 7 Joshaviah Onan Paswet 460 8 Abhijit Deb 459 9 Freddy Lyngkhoi 455 9 Edward Pohlong Lamare 455 10 Kevinstrong Lawriniang 454

Meghalaya 12th Toppers List 2024 - Commerce Stream:

Rank MBOSE HSSLC Toppers Name Marks Secured 1 Ferry Filarisha Wann 472 2 Raj Paul 463 3 Pongkoch Dutta 458 3 Pinky Kumari 458 3 Aditya Prasad 458 4 Nearlina Bani Nongbri 454 4 Ryan Surong Myrthong 454 5 Ishuah Kharsohtun 451 6 Sneha Paul 446 7 Dicky Nongpluh 445 8 Imazul Haque Laskar 442 9 Alphi Clarissa Warjri 440 10 Jagjot Singh 438