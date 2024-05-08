Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 results for science, commerce, and vocational studies streams today, May 8. The long-awaited moment arrives as students eagerly await their outcomes, accessible through the official website, mbose.in. To check their results, students must input essential details such as their application number, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number. The MBOSE board exams, held between March 1 and March 28, mark a significant milestone in the academic journey of many.

In accordance with the official schedule, MBOSE is scheduled to announce the Class 12 HSSLC results for all streams today during regular office hours. Once released, students can promptly access their results online. Last year, the Meghalaya board typically disclosed the results for science and commerce streams simultaneously, followed by the art stream results. For those seeking their original mark sheets, a visit to the MBOSE official website is recommended, where they can also review their personal details and subject-wise marks for accuracy.

Advertisement

How to download MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of MBOSE, which is mbose.in.

Advertisement

Navigate to Result Section: Look for the "Results" or "Examination Results" section on the homepage. Click on it to proceed.

Select Examination: Since MBOSE conducts various examinations, including HSSLC, ensure you select the HSSLC examination option.

Advertisement

Enter Required Details: You will be prompted to enter specific details such as your application number, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number. Provide accurate information as per your examination records.

Submit Information: After entering the required details, double-check for accuracy and then submit the information.

Advertisement

Access Your Result: Once you've submitted the necessary information, your MBOSE HSSLC result will be displayed on the screen.

Save or Print Your Result: After viewing your result, you have the option to save it for future reference or print a hard copy.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the previous year, the statistics showcase the dedication and achievements of students across streams. As the anticipation builds, both students and educators eagerly anticipate the outcome of the MBOSE Class 12 results, symbolizing the culmination of their academic endeavors and aspirations.