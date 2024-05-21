Advertisement

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the much-awaited MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 today, May 21, 2024. Aspiring candidates who have appeared for the Mizoram Class 12 examinations can swiftly access their results through the official MBSE website at mbse.edu.in. Additionally, the result link can be found on mbseonline.com.

MBSE officials have released the results for the Class 12 examinations across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Alongside the results, comprehensive details regarding the pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and other pertinent information have also been disseminated.

Direct Link To Check Result

Key Statistics:

Total registered candidates: 11,994

Candidates who appeared for the exam: 11,824

Candidates who passed the examination: 9,227

Overall pass percentage: 78.04%

Boys pass percentage: 78.32%

Girls pass percentage: 77.79%

Arts pass percentage: 79.71%

Science pass percentage: 72.69%

Commerce pass percentage: 79.60%

MBSE HSSLC Result 2024: Topper List

Arts Stream: Linden Lalremruatpuia secured the top position with an impressive score of 471 out of 500.

Commerce Stream: David Lalhminghlua emerged as the topper, scoring 460 out of 500.

Science Stream: Lalramdina Ralte clinched the top spot with an outstanding score of 477 out of 500.

The Mizoram Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024. The examinations were held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm, ensuring uniformity and fairness in the conduct of the exams.

Steps to Check MBSE HSSLC Results:

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. Click on the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit. Fill out the application form and make the required payment. Submit the form and download the result page. Keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

In addition to the official website, candidates can also obtain their results via WhatsApp on the following numbers: 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.