MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 On April 29: List Of Websites, Apps To Check MPBSE Result

MP Board Result 2022: The result declaration date for the class 10th and 12th exams in 2022 has been announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE, today on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. According to the official information released by MPBSE, the MP Board Class, 10th and 12th results of 2022 will be declared on April 29. Students must take note that the MPBSE results will be available on the official website from 1 pm.
All those candidates who have appeared in the Class 10, 12 Board exams will be able to check their results by visiting mpresults.nic.in. However, for the convenience of the students, MPBSE has also released a list of websites where candidates can check their results. It is to be noted that candidates need to enter their roll number on the official website to check the result. This year, as many as 18 lakh students appeared in the MPBSE Class 10th and 12 Board Exams. Evaluation of students will be on the basis of performance in both theoretical and practical exams. Meanwhile, MP Board has released a notification informing the candidates about the lists of websites and mobile applications that can be used to check or download the MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022.
