The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the Class 10th and 12th results for the academic year 2024. Students awaiting their MP Board 10th and 12th results can now access them through the board's official website and mobile application. The MP Board results are available on the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

A total of 64.49% Students pass in class 12. A total of 58.12% pass in the MP Board class 10 exam.

MP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates

Direct link to check MPBSE Results 2024.

How to check MP Board Results 2024

To check the MP Board Class 10th,12th results 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE or download the MP mobile app from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Look for the 'Know your result' tab and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your necessary credentials, such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Once the details are entered, the Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can download and save the result for future reference.

The High School examinations were conducted from February 5 to 28, while the Inter examinations took place from February 6 to March 5. This year, more than 16 lakh students participated in these examinations, all of which were conducted in a single shift between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

As the MP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2024 are now available, students are encouraged to check their scores promptly and plan their next steps accordingly. The MPBSE extends its best wishes to all the students for their future endeavors and academic pursuits.