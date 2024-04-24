Advertisement

Today marks a significant day for students awaiting their Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) Class 10th and Class 12th results, as the board is set to declare the MP Board Results on April 24. The long-anticipated scores will be unveiled at 4 pm, following a press conference organized by the board. Once released, students can access their MP board 10th and 12th results for 2024 through the board's official websites, including mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The MP board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 5 to February 28, 2024, while the Class 12 examinations took place from February 6 to March 5, 2024. Approximately 16 lakh candidates had registered for these examinations this year, reflecting the significant interest and participation in the MPBSE MP board 10th and 12th examinations.

How to check MP Board Result 2024

To check their MP Board results, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Board: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

2. Look for the link indicating "MP Board Class 10th/12th Results 2024" on the homepage.

3. Click on the respective link for Class 10th or Class 12th results.

4. Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided fields.

5. Verify the entered information and submit the details.

6. Your MP Board result for Class 10th or Class 12th will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and other necessary details handy to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience while checking their MP Board results. The outcome of these examinations holds great significance for students as it marks the culmination of their hard work and dedication throughout the academic year.