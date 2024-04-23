Advertisement

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh has officially announced the date for the declaration of Class 5th and 8th results. According to the announcement, the MP Board class 5th and class 8th results 2024 will be declared on April 23.

Once declared, students can conveniently access their scorecards through the official website – https://rskmp.in/. To check their results, candidates will need to input their registration number or roll number along with the password.

MPBSE Class 8th Result 2024: Date and Time

The MPBSE is set to announce the Class 5th and 8th results on April 23 at 11:30 am, as per the official schedule. As soon as the results are declared, students can promptly view them on the official website –https://rskmp.in/.

This year, the class 8 examinations were conducted from March 6 to March 14, with morning sessions held from 9:00 am to 11:30 am for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes, in the traditional pen-paper mode.

MP Board Results 2024: Last Year’s Insight

In the previous academic year, the MP Board results were announced on May 15, following examinations conducted from March 23 to April 1. In the year before, the results were declared on May 13, for exams held from April 1 to April 9.

The Class 8 examinations were conducted across various examination centers in the state. To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in their MP Board Class 8 exams 2024.

Statistical Overview

In 2023, a total of 10,66,405 students appeared for the Class 8 exams, out of which 8,11,433 cleared the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 76.09 percent. Notably, girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 78.86 percent compared to 73.46 percent.

Following the announcement of results, students will have the opportunity to request photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets. Additionally, those who unfortunately do not clear the exams can opt for the MP Board compartment exams, with further details to be announced post the result declaration.