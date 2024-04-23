Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 12:40 IST
MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2024: Direct Link Activated at rskmp.in; Check Here
MP Board class 5th and 8th results 2024 out. Direct link to check the marksheet is available on rskmp.in. Check direct link here.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the results for Class 5 and 8 students today. The results were made available on the official website of the Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) at rskmp.in. As per the earlier announcement, the MP Board Class 5 and 8 results were declared at 11:30 AM today. Subsequently, the link to check the results was scheduled to be activated at 12:30 PM. Following the schedule, the result link has now been activated, allowing students to access their results online.
Direct link to check MP Board Results 2024.
Massive Student Participation
This year, a significant number of students appeared for the MP Board Class 5 and 8 examinations. Approximately 24 lakh students took part in the exams, showcasing the widespread participation and importance of these examinations in the state.
How to Check RSKMP Class 5th, 8th Results 2024
To access their results, students can follow these simple steps:
- Visit the official website of RSKMP at rskmp.in.
- Look for the link indicating "MP Board Class 5 and 8 Result 2024" and click on it.
- Enter the necessary details such as Samagra Id / Roll No. and Captcha Code
- Click on the submit button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Conclusion
With the activation of the result link, students can now easily check their MP Board Class 5 and 8 results online. The MPBSE remains committed to providing accurate and timely results to all students, and efforts are continuously made to ensure a smooth result declaration process. Candidates are advised to check their results promptly and take necessary steps based on their performance.
Published April 23rd, 2024 at 12:37 IST