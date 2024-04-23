Advertisement

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) is all set to announce the results for Classes 5 and 8 today, April 23, 2024, at 11:30 AM. Aspirants eagerly awaiting their results can access them through the official websites of RSKMP at rskmp.in. To view the results, students will need their roll number and date of birth handy.

How to check MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2024

Once released, candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Visit the official website rskmp.in. Log in with the required credentials. Click on the result link corresponding to your class (5th or 8th). Check your results. Download and print a copy of the results for future reference.

The scorecard of the MP Board Class 5 and 8 results will encompass essential details such as the student’s name, roll number, class, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and grade/percentage.

This year, approximately 24 lakh students appeared for the examinations of both classes, reflecting the significant participation in the assessment process. It's noteworthy that in the previous year, i.e., 2023, the MPBSE released the Class 5th and 8th results on May 15. The overall pass percentage for Class 5 was recorded at 82.27 percent, while for Class 8, it stood at 76.09 percent.

