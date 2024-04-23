Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 08:37 IST
MP Board Class 8th Topper List 2024: Check Names, Percentage of Best Performing Students
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the MP Board 8th topper list 2024. Check full details here.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the results for Class 8 examinations today, with the results scheduled to be declared at 11:30 am. Along with the results, the board will also unveil the list of toppers for the MP Board Class 8 exam.
As soon as the results are declared, the list of toppers will be updated and made available here. However, while awaiting the official release, let's take a look back at the top performers from the previous year.
Advertisement
List of Best Performing Students in MP Board Class 8 Result 2023
Below is a compilation of students who showcased exemplary academic excellence in the MP Board Class 8 exam 2023. Please note that this is not the official topper list, but rather a list of students who scored above 90%:
Advertisement
|Name of the Topper
|Percentage Obtained
|District
|Shruti Tiwari
|95.16%
|Rewa
|Anandi Singh Rajawat
|95%
|Bhopal
|Rifa Pathan
|94.5%
|Dewas
|Aparna Birla
|93.67%
|Khargone
|Charu Choudhary
|93.6%
|Balaghat
|Pravesh Rajput
|93.16%
|Gwalior
|Astha Hazari
|93.3%
|Sagar
|Neelesh Mehra
|93.30%
|Narsinghpur
|Akshat Agrawal
|92.33%
|Satna
|Anandi Panwar
|91%
|Bhopal
|Bhupesh Choudhary
|91.66%
|Ujjain
|Arpit Singh Bhadouriya
|91.50%
|Bhind
|Vidhi Shrivas
|91%
|Indore
|Vanya Dubey
|91.5%
|Jabalpur
MP Board Class 8 Result Highlights 2023
Here are some of the key highlights from the MP Board Class 8 Result 2023 as provided by the officials:
Advertisement
- Overall Pass Percentage: 76.09%
- Boys Appeared: 5,46,961
- Boys Pass: 4,09,618
- Boys Pass Percentage: 73.46%
- Girls Appeared: 5,19,444
- Pass Percentage of Girls: 78.86%
- Rural Students Pass Percentage: 78.96%
- Urban Students Pass Percentage: 68.83%
Top Performing Districts:
Advertisement
- Dindori: 95.87%
- Narsinghpur: 95.40%
- Alirajpur: 95.34%
- Anuppur: 92.74%
- Sehore: 92.38%
Stay tuned for the latest updates on the MP Board Class 8 Topper List 2024, which will be available here shortly after the official announcement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 23rd, 2024 at 08:37 IST