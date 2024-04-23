Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 08:37 IST

MP Board Class 8th Topper List 2024: Check Names, Percentage of Best Performing Students

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the MP Board 8th topper list 2024. Check full details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
MP Board Class 8th Topper List 2024
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the results for Class 8 examinations today, with the results scheduled to be declared at 11:30 am. Along with the results, the board will also unveil the list of toppers for the MP Board Class 8 exam.

As soon as the results are declared, the list of toppers will be updated and made available here. However, while awaiting the official release, let's take a look back at the top performers from the previous year.

List of Best Performing Students in MP Board Class 8 Result 2023

Below is a compilation of students who showcased exemplary academic excellence in the MP Board Class 8 exam 2023. Please note that this is not the official topper list, but rather a list of students who scored above 90%:

Name of the TopperPercentage ObtainedDistrict
Shruti Tiwari95.16%Rewa
Anandi Singh Rajawat95%Bhopal
Rifa Pathan94.5%Dewas
Aparna Birla93.67%Khargone
Charu Choudhary93.6%Balaghat
Pravesh Rajput93.16%Gwalior
Astha Hazari93.3%Sagar
Neelesh Mehra93.30%Narsinghpur
Akshat Agrawal92.33%Satna
Anandi Panwar91%Bhopal
Bhupesh Choudhary91.66%Ujjain
Arpit Singh Bhadouriya91.50%Bhind
Vidhi Shrivas91%Indore
Vanya Dubey91.5%Jabalpur

MP Board Class 8 Result Highlights 2023

Here are some of the key highlights from the MP Board Class 8 Result 2023 as provided by the officials:

  • Overall Pass Percentage: 76.09%
  • Boys Appeared: 5,46,961
  • Boys Pass: 4,09,618
  • Boys Pass Percentage: 73.46%
  • Girls Appeared: 5,19,444
  • Pass Percentage of Girls: 78.86%
  • Rural Students Pass Percentage: 78.96%
  • Urban Students Pass Percentage: 68.83%

Top Performing Districts:

  • Dindori: 95.87%
  • Narsinghpur: 95.40%
  • Alirajpur: 95.34%
  • Anuppur: 92.74%
  • Sehore: 92.38%

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the MP Board Class 8 Topper List 2024, which will be available here shortly after the official announcement.

