The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the results for Class 8 examinations today, with the results scheduled to be declared at 11:30 am. Along with the results, the board will also unveil the list of toppers for the MP Board Class 8 exam.

As soon as the results are declared, the list of toppers will be updated and made available here. However, while awaiting the official release, let's take a look back at the top performers from the previous year.

List of Best Performing Students in MP Board Class 8 Result 2023

Below is a compilation of students who showcased exemplary academic excellence in the MP Board Class 8 exam 2023. Please note that this is not the official topper list, but rather a list of students who scored above 90%:

Name of the Topper Percentage Obtained District Shruti Tiwari 95.16% Rewa Anandi Singh Rajawat 95% Bhopal Rifa Pathan 94.5% Dewas Aparna Birla 93.67% Khargone Charu Choudhary 93.6% Balaghat Pravesh Rajput 93.16% Gwalior Astha Hazari 93.3% Sagar Neelesh Mehra 93.30% Narsinghpur Akshat Agrawal 92.33% Satna Anandi Panwar 91% Bhopal Bhupesh Choudhary 91.66% Ujjain Arpit Singh Bhadouriya 91.50% Bhind Vidhi Shrivas 91% Indore Vanya Dubey 91.5% Jabalpur

MP Board Class 8 Result Highlights 2023

Here are some of the key highlights from the MP Board Class 8 Result 2023 as provided by the officials:

Overall Pass Percentage: 76.09%

Boys Appeared: 5,46,961

Boys Pass: 4,09,618

Boys Pass Percentage: 73.46%

Girls Appeared: 5,19,444

Pass Percentage of Girls: 78.86%

Rural Students Pass Percentage: 78.96%

Urban Students Pass Percentage: 68.83%

Top Performing Districts:

Dindori: 95.87%

Narsinghpur: 95.40%

Alirajpur: 95.34%

Anuppur: 92.74%

Sehore: 92.38%

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the MP Board Class 8 Topper List 2024, which will be available here shortly after the official announcement.

