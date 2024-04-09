×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

MP Board Result 2024 Expected This Week; List Of Websites To Check Scorecards

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is gearing up to announce the results of the Class 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th board exams.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is gearing up to announce the results of the Class 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th board exams. Sources suggest that the MP board will kick off the result declaration process with Class 5th and 8th results, anticipated to be released this week, followed by the release of Class 10th and 12th results.

List of Websites to Check MP Board Results 2024

Once officially declared, students can access their MP board exam results for Class 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th by visiting the following websites and providing their roll number and application number:

  • mpresults.nic.in
  • mpbse.nic.in

Last year, MPBSE announced the results for Class 5th and 8th on May 15. For Class 5th, out of the 11,79,883 candidates who appeared, 9,70,701 students passed, marking a pass percentage of 82.27%. Similarly, in Class 8, out of the 10,66,405 students who wrote the exam, 8,11,433 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 76.09%.

Moving on to Class 10th and 12th, the results were declared on May 25. For Class 10th, out of 8,15,364 candidates who appeared, 5,15,955 students passed, with a pass percentage of 63.2%. In the Class 12th exam, out of 7,27,044 candidates, 4,01,366 students passed, reflecting a pass percentage of 55.28%.

Advertisement

This year, the Class 10th board exams were conducted from February 5 to February 28, while the Class 12th exams took place from February 6 to March 5. Approximately 16 lakh candidates had registered for the Class 10th and 12th board exams this year.

How to Check MP Board Exam Results 2024:

  1. Visit mpresults.nic.in.
  2. Open the result link corresponding to your class.
  3. Enter your credentials and log in.
  4. View and download your MP board exam result for future reference.

Students are advised to stay updated and keep their roll numbers and application numbers handy to access their MP board exam results promptly upon release.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

2 minutes ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

14 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

16 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

16 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

17 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

18 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

20 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

28 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

29 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

29 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

29 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

30 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

31 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

31 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

33 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo