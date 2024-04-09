Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is gearing up to announce the results of the Class 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th board exams. Sources suggest that the MP board will kick off the result declaration process with Class 5th and 8th results, anticipated to be released this week, followed by the release of Class 10th and 12th results.

List of Websites to Check MP Board Results 2024

Once officially declared, students can access their MP board exam results for Class 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th by visiting the following websites and providing their roll number and application number:

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

Last year, MPBSE announced the results for Class 5th and 8th on May 15. For Class 5th, out of the 11,79,883 candidates who appeared, 9,70,701 students passed, marking a pass percentage of 82.27%. Similarly, in Class 8, out of the 10,66,405 students who wrote the exam, 8,11,433 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 76.09%.

Moving on to Class 10th and 12th, the results were declared on May 25. For Class 10th, out of 8,15,364 candidates who appeared, 5,15,955 students passed, with a pass percentage of 63.2%. In the Class 12th exam, out of 7,27,044 candidates, 4,01,366 students passed, reflecting a pass percentage of 55.28%.

This year, the Class 10th board exams were conducted from February 5 to February 28, while the Class 12th exams took place from February 6 to March 5. Approximately 16 lakh candidates had registered for the Class 10th and 12th board exams this year.

How to Check MP Board Exam Results 2024:

Visit mpresults.nic.in. Open the result link corresponding to your class. Enter your credentials and log in. View and download your MP board exam result for future reference.

Students are advised to stay updated and keep their roll numbers and application numbers handy to access their MP board exam results promptly upon release.